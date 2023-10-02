Trump fraud trial in NYC: Opening statements begin in $250M civil case after ex-president blasts ‘racist’ AG, judge outside courtroom

Former President Donald Trump is facing a judge inside a lower Manhattan courthouse Monday, for the opening of a $250 million civil trial over charges he overinflated the values of his many properties.

The fraud lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James accuses Trump, sons Eric and Don Jr., and the Trump Organization of a decades-long scheme.The non-jury trial is expected to last months.

Kevin Wallace, an attorney from the Attorney General’s Office, opened the trial Monday by giving his opening statement.

He claimed the prosecutors will prove “that the defendants engaged in repeated, persistent illegal acts in the conduct of business.”

Trump was seen shaking his head as Wallace spoke.

The former president had earlier posted on Truth Social that he arrived in the courthouse “TO FIGHT A CORRUPT & RACIST ATTORNEY GENERAL, AND A ROGUE, OUT OF CONTROL, TRUMP HATING JUDGE, WHO REFUSES TO FOLLOW THE APPELLATE COURT DECISION WHICH KNOKS OUT 80% OF THIS SHAM CASE.”

READ MORE