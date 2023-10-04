Trump fraud trial in NYC live updates: Ex-president reveals whether he’d run for speaker of the House

President Trump on the House Speaker's race. pic.twitter.com/JGIh4Eo01d — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 4, 2023

House Speaker Donald Trump?

Now that there’s an opening, a handful of House Republicans are calling for it and the former president is both publicly and privately toying with the idea.

“A lot of people have been calling me about speaker. All I can say is we’ll do whatever is best for the country and the Republican Party,” Trump, 77, told reporters Wednesday outside the Manhattan courtroom where his civil fraud trial is ongoing.

“My total focus is on being president,” Trump added, noting that there are other “great people” in the GOP who could handle the job.

