THE DAILY CALLER:

President Donald Trump once again attacked Fox News on Twitter Saturday night, accusing the network of trying to be “politically correct.”

“Hard to believe that @FoxNews will be interviewing sleazebag & totally discredited former FBI Director James Comey, & also corrupt politician Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff,” Trump said.

“Fox is trying sooo hard to be politically correct, and yet they were totally shut out from the failed Dem debates!”

“Both Commiecast MSNBC & Fake News CNN are watching their Ratings TANK. Fredo on CNN is dying. Don’t know why @FoxNews wants to be more like them? They’ll all die together as other outlets take their place,” he added in another tweet.