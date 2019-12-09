THE HILL:

President Trump on Sunday renewed his criticism of Fox News, claiming that the network was pandering to the Democratic Party by repeatedly hosting liberal lawmakers to discuss the impeachment inquiry.

“Don’t get why @FoxNews puts losers on like @RepSwalwell (who got ZERO as presidential candidate before quitting), Pramila Jayapal, David Cicilline and others who are Radical Left Haters,” Trump said on Twitter just hours after Fox News anchor Chris Wallace hosted Cicilline, a Democratic congressman from Rhode Island, on “Fox News Sunday.”

“The Dems wouldn’t let @FoxNews get near their bad ratings debates, yet Fox panders,” Trump added, referencing the Democratic National Committee’s decision to block Fox News from hosting a Democratic presidential primary debate. “Pathetic!”

Trump has repeatedly gone after Fox News and its hosts in recent months over their coverage of the impeachment inquiry and their willingness to talk to Democratic lawmakers about it. He singled out Fox News host Shannon Bream in late November, asking why she would “waste airtime” by hosting Swalwell, a Democratic congressman from California and a member of the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees.

“Fox should stay with the people that got them there, not losers!” Trump said.