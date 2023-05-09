Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation — and ordered to pay more than $5 million in damages — by a federal jury in writer E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit accusing him of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman fitting room decades ago.

Carroll, 79, held her head down as the verdict was read — and nodded when she heard the jury finding in favor of her defamation claim for Trump, 76, branding her a liar when she came forward with her allegations.

Watchers in the Manhattan federal court gallery cried tears of joy when the verdict finding Trump liable for sexual abuse was read.

The nine-person jury — three women and six men — decided the case after three hours of deliberations that began just before noon Tuesday.

The jurors rejected Carroll’s claim in her 2019 suit that Trump, 76, had raped her, but found him liable for sexual abuse. Carroll, 79, had accused Trump of attacking her in a fitting room at the Fifth Avenue department store, most likely in 1996.

Jurors also found in favor of Carroll on her claim that the ex-president defamed her in a lengthy Oct. 12, 2022, Truth Social post claiming her accusations were a “hoax.”

The decision comes after eight days of trial spread over three weeks, where the jury heard from 11 witnesses including Carroll, two other Trump accusers and two pals who Carroll confided in about the alleged attack.

