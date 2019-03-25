ABC NEWS

With the election in Israel a little more than two weeks away, President Donald Trump is set to give what many are calling a political gift to his close friend Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — vying for his fifth term — with a two-day visit to the White House this week. Netanyahu’s red carpet welcome comes just days after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Netanyahu in Israel and the president made a surprise announcement that the U.S. would recognize Israel’s authority over the disputed Golan Heights, an issue the administration had been mulling for weeks at the urging of the Israeli prime minister. Trump and Netanyahu have been dubbed by some as political “twins” on the global stage given the parallels between their leadership styles, their close strategic coordination and personal friendship, as both have been hampered by lingering investigations into potential misconduct.

