NBC NEWS:
President Donald Trump has fired national security adviser John Bolton, saying Tuesday that he “disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions.”
I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore….— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019
“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning,” Trump tweeted.
