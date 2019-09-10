NBC NEWS:

President Donald Trump has fired national security adviser John Bolton, saying Tuesday that he “disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions.”

I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore…. September 10, 2019

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning,” Trump tweeted.