The president on ‘Fox & Friends’ said nominating a justice is part of his constitutional duty

President Trump on Monday claimed he would win the presidential election if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi actually attempted to use impeachment as an option to block his eventual Supreme Court nominee from being confirmed to the seat vacated by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Over the weekend, after it was announced that Ginsburg had passed away on Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., vowed that a Trump nominee to the Supreme Court to fill her vacancy “will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

In response, Pelosi, D-Calif., in an interview, would not rule out impeachment as an option to stop a Trump nominee from being confirmed to the bench of the high court by the Senate.

The president, though, during an exclusive interview on “Fox & Friends” Monday morning, said nominating a justice to the high court is part of his constitutional duty.

“I heard if I [nominate], they’re going to impeach me,” Trump said Monday during an exclusive interview with “Fox & Friends.”

“So they’re impeaching me for doing what constitutionally I have to do,” he said. “If they do that, we win all elections.”

The president added that he thinks that if House Democrats move ahead with impeachment of any kind, his “numbers will go up.”

“I think we’ll win the entire election,” he said. “I think we’re going to win back the House, I think we’re going to win the House anyway.”

The White House on Sunday slammed Pelosi’s suggestion, as a “bizarre and dangerous” power grab.

“The Speaker threatened to impeach the President—again—for simply fulfilling his constitutional obligation,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern told Fox News. “Numerous Democrats are threatening to pack the court and say things like ‘nothing is off the table.’ These are bizarre and dangerous power grabs by Democrats who will stop at nothing to erode the Constitution to enact their radical agenda.”

