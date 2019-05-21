THE HILL:

President Trump faces a steep uphill climb to a second term, even if it’s far too early to count him out.

Trump campaign aides have talked up the president’s chances of doing even better than he did in 2016. They note the economy is strong and that he has scored some of the highest poll ratings of his tenure since the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

But the headwinds for Trump are severe.

One of the largest: His polarizing approach looks to be more hindrance than help.

In four separate polls over the past month, more than 50 percent of respondents said they would not vote for him again or were unlikely to do so. The percentage who said they would vote for him never rose higher than 38.

The most recent of those polls, from Fox News, found 54 percent of respondents saying they would probably not or definitely not vote for Trump.

In a Quinnipiac University Poll, 52 percent of respondents said they would definitely not vote for the president, while 33 percent said they definitely would. Only 13 percent were in the middle ground, saying they would “consider” backing Trump.