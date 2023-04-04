Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records as he faced a New York judge – and became the first President of the United States to be arraigned and charged with a crime.

‘Not guilty,’ Trump said when asked how he pleaded.

Trump, 76, sat alongside his defense team in the Manhattan courtroom with his hands folded on his lap and a stony-faced look for the unprecedented hearing in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

The charges are related to a $30,000 payoff to a doorman trying to sell information about a child that Trump allegedly fathered out of wedlock; $150,000 to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, and a $130,000 payment to Daniels.

Donald Trump made history on Tuesday when he stood in a Manhattan court and became the first former President of the United States in history to be indicted on criminal charges

‘It’s not just about one payment,’ District Attorney Alvin Bragg said at a press conference after the hearing. ‘It is 34 business records – 34 false statements and business records. They were concealing criminal conduct.’

All together, the charges – falsifying business records in the first degree – carry a maximum sentence of more than 100 years in prison under New York law, but even if convicted on all charges, it’s unlikely Trump would be sentenced to that much time. Each charge is a low-level felony that carries a maximum of four years in prison for each count.

READ MORE