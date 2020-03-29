New York Post:

President Trump on Sunday announced that federal social-distancing guidelines would be extended to April 30 in an effort to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

The initial 15-day period of social distancing urged by the federal government was set to expire on Monday.

But “Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won. That would be the greatest loss of all,” Trump said during a briefing outside the White House.

The US has more than 130,000 cases of COVID-19 and at least 2,300 deaths — and the death toll is expected to peak in two weeks, Trump said.

Trump had previously aimed to reopen the country on Easter, April 12, but said Sunday that was “just an aspiration.”

Read more at The New York Post