The Hill:

Former President Trump on Monday established an official post-presidency office in Palm Beach County, Fla., setting up a vehicle for future public appearances and statements.

“The Office of the Former President” will manage Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearance and official activities, according to a press release from the office.

“President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American People,” the release said.

The title of the office could fuel speculation that Trump may not run for president again in 2024, something he and his advisers have not definitively weighed in on.

Trump has been publicly silent since leaving the White House last week for his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach. He has been banned from Twitter and suspended from other major social media platforms in the wake of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

The president briefly spoke to a Washington Examiner reporter at his golf club a few days after leaving office, though he did not make extensive comments about his future plans.

Former President Donald Trump has officially opened the 'Office of the Former President,' which will manage his correspondence, public statements, and activities to "carry on the agenda of the Trump Admin. through advocacy…" pic.twitter.com/jCyPccOntw — Aaron FOX 17 (@AaronParseghian) January 25, 2021

