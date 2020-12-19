New York Post:

President Trump took to Twitter Saturday to promise the nation fresh election protests when Congress meets next month to certify his loss in the 2020 election.

“Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election. Big protest in D.C. on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!” Trump said.

In a follow-up tweet, he urged GOP Congressional leaders to continue to hold the line and not recognize Joe Biden as the winner — something they have been increasingly unwilling to do since Biden’s victory in the electoral college last week.

“[Joe Biden] didn’t win the Election. He lost all 6 Swing States, by a lot. They then dumped hundreds of thousands of votes in each one, and got caught. Now Republican politicians have to fight so that their great victory is not stolen. Don’t be weak fools!” Trump said.

Both tweets were swiftly flagged by Twitter with “fact checks” intended to undermine the president’s claims.

