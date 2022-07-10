Former President Donald Trump at a ‘Save America’ campaign-style rally on Saturday called Tesla CEO Elon Musk a “bullshit artist” after he pulled out of a deal to buy Twitter.



“One of our highest priorities under a Republican Congress will be to stop left-wing censorship and to restore free speech in America,” Trump said at the rally. “And go out, by the way while I’m here and sign up now, for Truth Social. It’s hot as a pistol and you see that I called that one, right? Elon. Elon!”



“Elon is not going to buy Twitter. Where did you hear that before? From me,” Trump quipped.

“He’s got himself a mess,” Trump continued. “You know, he said the other day, ‘I’ve never voted for a Republican.’ I said I didn’t know that. He told me he voted for me. So he’s another bullshit artist but he’s not going to be buying it. Although he might later. Who the hell knows what’s going to happen? He’s got a pretty rotten contract. I looked at his contract, not a good contract. Sign up for Truth. We love Truth.”

