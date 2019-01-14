NEW YORK POST:

“Starting the long overdue pullout from Syria while hitting the little remaining ISIS territorial caliphate hard, and from many directions,” he began. “Will attack again from existing nearby base if it reforms.”

Trump also threatened to “devastate Turkey economically” if the country hit the Kurds living in Syria. He proposed creating a 20-mile safe zone to protect the Kurds. “Likewise, do not want the Kurds to provoke Turkey,” he said in a second tweet.

“Russia, Iran and Syria have been the biggest beneficiaries of the long term U.S. policy of destroying ISIS in Syria – natural enemies,” Trump continued. “We also benefit but it is now time to bring our troops back home. Stop the ENDLESS WARS!”

Ankara believes that the Syrian Kurds — who have been allies to the U.S. in the fight against ISIS — are linked to groups that are trying to destabilize Turkey. “If they are terrorists, we will do what is necessary no matter where they came from,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week.