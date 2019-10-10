Yahoo News

As Turkey began its assault against America’s Kurdish allies on Wednesday, sending troops and warplanes across the border with Syria, President Trump dismissed concerns about what is widely characterized as a betrayal of the fighters who bore the brunt of the battle against ISIS. “Alliances are very easy” to establish, Trump said in response to a question about whether pulling American troops out of the region — leaving the field clear for Turkey to attack their historic enemies — would make it harder to enlist allies in the future. Trump spoke at a White House event where he signed an executive order on transparency in instituting new federal regulations. After a phone call with Turkish President Recep Erdogan Sunday, Trump ordered the immediate withdrawal of the token American force that had been stationed in northern Syria, serving as a tripwire against Turkey’s long-standing desire to eliminate the Kurdish presence on their border. The Kurds, an ethnic group in a region that spans Turkey, northern Syria and Iraq, have fought alongside Americans in the war on ISIS for years. But their long-standing goal of carving out a national state in the region is strongly opposed by Turkey, which regards at least some of their forces as terrorists.

