Kanye West released screenshots of text messages and a video after his dinner Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago with former President Donald Trump that suggest in addition to dining with the rapper this week, the former president met with an openly white nationalist and Holocaust denier named Nick Fuentes.

In the video discussing the dinner the day after, West claims: “Trump is really impressed with Nick Fuentes.”

In a separate tweet, West released screenshots of text messages purportedly between himself, Fuentes, Milo Yiannopoulos, and an unidentified person whose name is blurred out.

In this screenshot, the person identified as Fuentes specifically says he spoke to Trump. The unidentified person first surmises and blames former Trump aide and current GETTR CEO Jason Miller for leaking the sighting of Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago in conjunction with West’s meeting with Trump. After the person identified as Yiannopoulos responds saying Trump’s 2024 presidential announcement speech was written by Miller, the unidentified person asks the person identified as Fuentes if he told Trump during dinner that Miller did not like Fuentes.

Fuentes responds: “Yes. I told him that Jason Miller had me banned on Gettr.”

West replies to that: “I told Nick to tell the former president that Nick hated his speech.”

