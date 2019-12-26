THE HILL:

President Trump’s cameo scene in the holiday classic “Home Alone 2: Lost In New York” was reportedly cut from showings of the movie on Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) this month.

The edit was noted by viewers on Twitter, some who praised the network for the move and others who lamented CBC’s decision.

CBC told ComicBook.com, which first reported the backlash to the edit, that the movie was edited not for political purposes but to allow for commercials.

“As is often the case with features adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited to allow for commercial time within the format,” CBC said.

It appears the Trump-free edit might not be new for the network, with at least one Twitter user mentioning it as far back as December 2015.

The Hill reached out to CBC for comment and to confirm if this edit has been used in years prior to Trump’s election.

Trump mentioned his “Home Alone 2” cameo on Christmas Eve while speaking to military service members in a teleconference.

“Well, I’m in ‘Home Alone 2,’ and a lot of people mention it every year, especially around Christmas,” Trump said.

“They say ‘I just saw you.’ Especially young kids, they say, ‘I just saw you on the movie.’ They don’t see me on television as they do in the movie. But it’s been a good movie and I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly, and it was an honor to do it.”