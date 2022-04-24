Newsmax

Pulling no punches, former President Donald Trump excoriated President Joe Biden and his stumbling administration at his Save America rally in Delaware, Ohio, on Saturday night. “In this moment together, we’re standing up against some of the most menacing forces, entrenched interests, and vicious opponents our people have ever seen or fought against,” Trump told his rally, which aired live on Newsmax. “Despite great outside powers and dangers, our biggest threat remains the sick, sinister, and evil people from within our own country. “There is no threat as dangerous to democracy as they are. Just look at the un-select committee of political hacks and what they’re doing to our country while radical-left murderers, rapists, and insurrectionists roam free: Nothing happens to them. “But no matter how big or powerful these corrupt radicals may be, you must never forget this nation does not belong to them. This nation belongs to you. This is your home. This is your heritage, and your great American liberty is your God-given right.” Trump took particular aim at Biden’s struggles and embarrassing moments of late. “We have a president right now, sadly, who has absolutely no idea what the hell is happening,” Trump said. “He’s shaking hands with the air. He’s walking around, somewhat bewildered.”

