THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Democratic leaders and President Trump agreed to the concept of a $2 trillion infrastructure plan Tuesday — but not how to pay for it — during a White House meeting that lacked any mention of Democrats’ investigations or push for impeachment.

Lawmakers emerged from the nearly 90-minute meeting with the president calling it a positive discussion, with none of the partisan rancor from the government shutdown negotiations earlier this year.

“It was a very constructive meeting,” said Senate Democratic leader Charles E. Schumer of New York. “There was goodwill in this meeting.”

The White House called it an “excellent and productive meeting” on rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure, and said Mr. Trump also agreed to meet soon with Democrats on lowering prescription drug prices.

“The president looks forward to working together in a bipartisan way and getting things done for the American people,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.