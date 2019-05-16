BREITBART:

President Donald Trump delivered a major speech on Thursday, detailing a new merit-based immigration plan for the United States and a stronger border enforcement mechanism.

“Democrats are proposing open borders, lower wages and, frankly, lawless chaos,” Trump said. “We are proposing an immigration plan that puts the jobs, wages and safety of American workers first.”

The president spoke about the proposal during a speech from the Rose Garden at the White House. Trump stressed that the plan was not a plan developed by politicians, but by border enforcement professionals.

“Our proposal is pro-America, pro-immigrant, and pro-worker,” he said. “It’s just common sense.”

Trump said that the current system allowed immigrants to come in at random regardless of skill, allowing them to compete with Americans for entry-level jobs.