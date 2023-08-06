Trump demands Washington DC federal judge Tanya Chutkan recuse herself from case

DAILYMAIL.COM

Trump on Sunday claimed ‘there is no way’ he can get a fair trial in his alleged election interference case

He called on Judge Tanya Chutkan to be recused and for the trial to be moved out of liberal Washington DC

His attorneys are now arguing Trump was exercising his right to free speech when he suggested former VP Mike Pence refuse to certify the election results

Former President Donald Trump claimed ‘there is no way’ he can get a fair trial in his alleged election interference case, as he called for the judge in the case to be recused and for the trial to be moved out of liberal Washington, DC. The 2024 GOP frontrunner announced on his Truth Social platform on Sunday that his lawyers will be asking for a recusal of federal court judge Tanya Chutkan on unspecified ‘very powerful grounds.’

‘THERE IS NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL WITH THE JUDGE ‘ASSIGNED’ TO THE RIDICULOUS FREEDOM OF SPEECH/FAIR ELECTIONS CASE,’ he posted.

‘EVERYBODY KNOWS THIS, AND SO DOES SHE! WE WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ASKING FOR RECUSAL OF THIS JUDGE ON ERY POWRFUL GROUNDS AND LIKEWISE FOR VENUE CHANGE OUT [OF] DC.’

The post came as Trump’s attorneys publicly launched a free speech defense of the former president, arguing any request for then Vice President Mike Pence to decertify the results was simply ‘aspirational.’ Trump’s newest charges were announced last week and related to his alleged role in trying to overturn the 2020 election. Trump has blasted the charges while pleading not guilty.

