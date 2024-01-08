Trump demands Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin be ‘fired immediately’ after secretive hospital stay

Former President Donald Trump called on the Biden administration to fire Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after he failed to inform the White House that he was hospitalized as wars continue to rage in Gaza and Ukraine.The Republican presidential frontrunner said Austin “should be fired immediately for improper professional conduct and dereliction of duty.”“He has been missing for one week, and nobody, including his boss, Crooked Joe Biden, had a clue as to where he was or might be,” he wrote on Truth Social Sunday.“He has performed poorly and should have been dismissed along with ‘General’ Mark Milley, for many reasons, but in particular, the catastrophic surrender in Afghanistan, perhaps the most embarrassing moment in the history of our Country,” Trump added.Trump’s pointed comments came as it was revealed that not even Austin’s deputy, Kathleen Hicks, was told that the Secretary of Defense was rushed to the intensive care unit of Walter Reed Army Medical Center on New Year’s Day, CNN reports.

