The Washington Times:

President Trump on Monday called for the FBI to crack down on Antifa following another night of rioting in downtown Portland where demonstrators smashed windows and toppled statues of Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

“Put these animals in jail, now,” Mr. Trump said in a series of tweets. “The Radical Left only knows how to take advantage of very dumb ‘leadership’ fools. This is Biden! Law & Order!”

“The FBI and Law Enforcement must focus their energy on ANTIFA and the Radical Left, those who have spent the summer trying to burn down poorly run Democrat Cities throughout the USA!” he continued.

In a retweet of a video showing the Lincoln statue being knocked down, Mr. Trump wrote. “Get them FBI, and get them now!”

Mr. Trump’s tweets come after a riot was declared downtown Portland on Sunday night. The protest started as “Indigenous Peoples Day of Rage,” which unfolded on the eve of Columbus Day to demonstrate against Christopher Columbus.

Multiple statues were spray-painted and toppled and the windows to the Oregon Historical Society were smashed. Several storefronts were also destroyed.

By 9:30 p.m., a riot was declared. Several people were arrested according to local media in Portland, though an exact number is not known.

Portland has experienced nightly demonstrations since the Memorial Day death of George Floyd, a Black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly blasted the Portland mayor and Oregon governor for not requesting federal assistance and failing to control the demonstrations.

An FBI spokeswoman declined to comment.

Read more at The Washington Times