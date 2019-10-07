YAHOO NEWS:

Hours after announcing his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria — provoking alarm and outrage among foreign-policy experts, Republican officials and right-wing commentators who warn it could empower ISIS in the region — President Trump on Monday defended the move as an expression of his “great and unmatched wisdom.” He coupled it with a warning to “totally destroy and obliterate” the economy of Turkey if he’s unhappy with how they carry out their planned assault on Kurdish fighters.

“As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I’ve done before!),” the president tweeted. “They must, with Europe and others, watch over the captured ISIS fighters and families.

“The U.S. has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate,” Trump added. “It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT!”

Trump’s decision, announced by the House late Sunday night, came after a call Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who for months has been threatening a military operation across the border to clear out the Kurdish forces in Syria.