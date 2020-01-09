NEW YORK POST:

President Trump on Thursday defended ordering a drone strike to take out Qassam Soleimani because, he said, the Iranian military leader was “looking to blow up our embassy.”

“I will say this, we caught a total monster and we took him out and that should have happened a long time ago,” Trump said at a news conference announcing a proposal to roll back environmental regulations. “We did it because they were looking to blow up our embassy.”

Trump’s remarks were the first time a specific reason was given for killing Soleimani.

Previously, Trump and administration officials have said he was planning imminent attacks on US troops and interests in the Middle East without elaborating.