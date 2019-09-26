BREITBART:

President Donald Trump denounced Thursday Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to begin impeachment proceedings and oust him from office.

“THE GREATEST SCAM IN THE HISTORY OF AMERICAN POLITICS!” Trump wrote on Twitter in all-caps.

The president spent the morning retweeting family members, administration officials and allies defending him, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

“So cute!” he wrote about a flattering tweet from Ivanka. “Her father is under siege, for no reason, since his first day in office!”

He shared a Breitbart story featuring Sen. Rand Paul defending the president.

He highlighted a post from counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway, showing 57 percent of Americans opposed impeachment.