The US is planning a total withdrawal of its military forces from Syria, where they are nearing the end of the campaign to retake all of the territory once held by ISIS, according to reports.

President Trump, who has long advocated for the pullout from Syria, made the decision for the “full” and “rapid” withdrawal, a US defense official told CNN on Wednesday.

“We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency,” the president tweeted Wednesday morning.

American officials have begun informing partners in northeastern Syria of plans to withdraw forces out of the area where they have been trying to wrap up the campaign against ISIS, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

The move follows a recent call between Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has threatened to launch an assault on Kurdish partners of the US in Syria.

The US has about 2,000 troops in Syria, many of them special forces training local forces to combat ISIS and working with an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, according to Reuters.

The US-backed forces have had some recent success against ISIS and are on the verge of capturing the last major town held by the terror group east of the Euphrates, CNN reported.