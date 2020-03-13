The Hill:

President Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the coronavirus, freeing up additional resources and funding as federal, state and local governments attempt to combat the rapidly spreading disease.

The move allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to tap into billions of dollars and mobilize personnel more quickly to help state and local agencies and leaders respond.

“I am officially declaring a national emergency — two very big words,” Trump said in remarks in the Rose Garden, adding that the move would release up to $50 billion dollars in federal aid.

As part of the government response, Trump said he would waive interest on federal student loans “until further notice,” and that the Department of Energy would buy up crude oil for storage in U.S. reserves.

