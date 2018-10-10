DAILY MAIL:

A sea of President Donald Trump’s supporters chanted ‘Lock her up!’ Tuesday night during a speech in western Iowa, a full half-hour before the president mentioned Hillary Clinton’s name.

The crowd of about 7,500 was angry at Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the California Democrat who two weeks ago facilitated the public hearing testimony of Christine Blasey Ford against then-future Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump rhetorically elbowed Feinstein at the tail end of a litany of anti-Democrat complaints, mocking her denial that her staff leaked a confidential letter in which Ford first accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when the two were teens.

Mispronouncing her name ‘Fein-steen’ as he often does, the president pantomimed a moment during the September 27 hearing in which the senator asked staff director Jennifer Duck for reassurance that her own aides had honored Ford’s request for privacy.

‘Did you leak the documents?’ Trump asked, playing both sides of a Q-and-A with the ranking Demorcat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

‘Wha, wha, what? No, I didn’t!’ he replied, playing the role of Feinstein as she suddenly threw a glance over one shoulder to grill her underlings: ‘Did we leak? Did we leak?’

‘No! No! No we didn’t!’ Trump’s fictional Feinstein said at last.

The ‘Lock her up!’ chant grew from thready to full-throated Clintonian proportions in five seconds flat.

‘I think they’re talking about Feinstein! Can you believe that?’ Trump laughed, judging her less than credible.

‘Was that the worst body language? Honestly!’ Trump said.