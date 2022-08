Trump criticized the fact that authorities displayed the documents on the floor for pictures and suggested it was done to incriminate him.

“Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform. “Thought they wanted them kept Secret? Lucky I Declassified!”