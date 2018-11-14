THE DAILY CALLER:

President Donald Trump was criticized by many people for opting not to visit Arlington National Cemetery on Veteran’s Day, which was observed on Monday.

Trump decided not to make the trip, citing the weather as the main cause. The White House issued a travel lid on Monday morning, which meant that the president would remain there for the rest of the day.

The president did not go to Arlington on Veteran’s Day last year either. Instead, he spoke to veterans in Vietnam during his twelve-day trip throughout Asia.

The criticism the president is facing is on the heels of previous condemnation he received for skipping a visit on Saturday to the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France.

Trump returned to Washington after spending the weekend in Europe commemorating the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day. The trip fell on the 100th anniversary of World War I’s armistice between the Allied nations and Germany in 1918.