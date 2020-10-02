New York Post:

President Trump’s coronavirus pandemic adviser Dr. Scott Atlas on Friday said Trump likely will have a “rapid recovery” after contracting the virus.

“It is no surprise that people get the infection, even with precautions,” Atlas told Fox News. “I anticipate a complete and full and rapid recovery back to normal after his necessary confinement period. I anticipate he’ll be back on the road and in full swing.”

Atlas, a neuroradiologist, called Trump a “super vigorous man” and said he’s “never seen anyone with more energy and more vigor, at any age, but particularly at his age.”

“He is a very, very healthy guy,” Atlas said. “And the overwhelming majority of people, even at his age, do fine with this. He is very healthy, and so I anticipate the same for him.”

Atlas joined the White House in August and recently repudiated an assessment of US antibody prevalence offered to lawmakers by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield. Atlas said Redfield used outdated data.

