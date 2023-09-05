Trump Courts United Auto Workers: Biden’s Electric Car Agenda Will Kill Michigan Auto Industry, Boost China

President Joe Biden’s green agenda, which includes moving to electric vehicles (EVs), will kill Michigan’s auto industry and boost China, former President Donald Trump warned on Monday in a post courting United Auto Workers (UAW) members.

“The Great State of Michigan will not have an auto industry anymore if Crooked Joe Biden’s crazed concept of ‘all Electric Cars’ goes into effect,” Trump said in a Monday Labor Day post on Truth Social, warning that such a move would hurt Americans and boost China.

“CHINA WILL TAKE IT ALL, 100%. United Auto Workers, VOTE FOR TRUMP,” he said courting members of the labor union.

“Get your leaders to ENDORSE ME, I WILL KEEP ALL OF THESE GREAT JOBS, AND BRING IN MANY MORE. CHOICE IN SCHOOLS, AND CHOICE IN CARS!!!” he exclaimed.

