Trump could be booked in violent Atlanta jail with crumbling walls

Former president Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in a sprawling racketeering case have until Aug. 25 to surrender to authorities in Atlanta — and, unless plans change, be booked at “Rice Street,” the notorious Fulton County Jail.

There have been ongoing problems with overcrowding in the jail, along with violence, overflowing toilets and faulty air conditioning. The sheriff called the environment a “humanitarian crisis” last month when the Justice Department opened an investigation after an inmate was found dead, covered in bed bugs and lice. And the building is falling apart, a point the sheriff tried to illustrate to county leaders by collecting hundreds of weapons fashioned from chunks of the crumbling walls and loading them into four wheelbarrows his deputies rolled into a public meeting last year.

