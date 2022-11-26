The Guardian

Democrats, anti-racist groups and some Republicans criticize president for meeting Fuentes at dinner with Kanye West

Democrats, anti-racist groups and some Republicans have condemned Donald Trump for having a dinner with American white supremacist and anti-semite Nick Fuentes after details of their encounter at the former US president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida emerged. The meeting is the latest in a long line of incidents involving the former US president and the far right, including once referencing the Proud Boys in a presidential debate and his comments that there were “very fine people on both sides” after 2017 clashes at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one anti-fascist protester dead.

Trump has admitted he met Fuentes – who is open about his extreme racist and anti-semitic views on his podcast – during a dinner with Kanye West, the rapper now known as Ye. Trump said he did not know Fuentes was going to be present at the dinner and had no idea who he was. “[Ye] unexpectedly showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about,” Trump said.

