President Trump on Tuesday said he pardoned former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik and commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the former Illinois governor who was convicted of trying to sell Barack Obama’s vacated Senate seat following the 2008 election. Trump gives 49ers a Super Bowl consolation prize as he pardons former owner

The moves come just hours after it was announced that Trump granted clemency to former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr. for his conviction more than two decades ago in a gambling fraud scandal.

