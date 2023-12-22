‘Trump, come in here and clean this mess up!’ Seething Chicago resident explodes on migrant crisis and demands mayor ‘send them all back’

A well-known Chicago activist has called for Donald Trump to ‘come in here and clean up this mess,’ decrying the influx of migrants and urging authorities to ‘send them all back.’George Blakemore, 81, has for the last 40 years attended every public meeting he can, from City Council to the Chicago Board of Education to the Water Reclamation District, Block Club Chicago reported.Earlier this month, at a city council hearing to discuss putting Chicago’s sanctuary city status on the ballot in March, Blakemore spoke out against Chicago’s current policy towards migrants.More than 26,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago over the past year by bus and plane, with about 14,000 currently in shelters. Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, has sent migrants from his state to Democrat-run cities in the north, in a bid to pressure Joe Biden to take action. The cities are struggling to cope – and in Chicago a five-year-old boy died in a freezing and damp Chicago shelter on Sunday, and many are sleeping in O’Hare airport or police station lobbies.

READ MORE