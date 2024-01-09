Trump Co-defendant Alleges Fulton County DA Fani Willis in Corrupt ‘Romantic’ Relationship

Mike Roman, a political operative who is one of 18 co-defendants with former President Donald Trump in the Georgia election case, has filed a motion alleging Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had an “improper” relationship with a colleague.Roman was charged along with Trump and 17 other people last August for crimes relating to the Trump campaign’s effort to challenge the results of the 2020 election in the state.But Roman is fighting back, rejecting a plea deal and filing a motion in which his attorneys allege that Willis had a romantic relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade, and that his law firm used funds paid by the county to take Willis on exotic vacations using potentially fraudulent payments. The filing also alleged that Wade, who is a private attorney with no prosecution experience, was appointed without the required approval by authorities.

