President Donald Trump cleared three members of the armed services Friday, all of whom had either been accused or convicted of war crimes, multiple news outlets reported. Defenders of the three, whose pardons were first reported by Fox News, have portrayed the military men as war heroes unfairly prosecuted for actions taken in the heat and confusion of battle. Trump announced he was ordering the release of Clint Lorance, a former Army lieutenant, from the military prison at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., where he is serving a 19-year sentence for the murder of two civilians. He also ordered the dropping of murder charges against Maj. Mathew Golsteyn, an Army Special Forces officer whose trial was scheduled for December. And he reversed the demotion of Chief Petty Officer Edward Gallagher, a Navy SEAL who was acquitted of murder charges but convicted of a lesser offense over the summer.

