POLITICO:

President Donald Trump again insisted Saturday that his 2016 presidential campaign did not conspire with Russia, hammering the special counsel the morning after three long-awaited court filings shed more light on the Trump team’s contact with Russian officials and others linked to the Kremlin.

“AFTER TWO YEARS AND MILLIONS OF PAGES OF DOCUMENTS (and a cost of over $30,000,000), NO COLLUSION!” the president tweeted.

According to a filing Friday from special counsel Robert Mueller, Trump’s longtime lawyer Michael Cohen told prosecutors that he reached out to Russia’s government to set up a meeting during President Vladimir Putin’s visit to the United Nations General Assembly in late 2015, after conferring with Trump beforehand.

The filing from Mueller’s office also disclosed that Cohen spoke to an unnamed Russian national claiming to be a “trusted person” in the Russian Federation in or around November 2015. That person offered to help Trump’s campaign with “political synergy” and “synergy on a government level,” according to the filing.

As details of the filings emerged Friday evening, Trump tweeted: “Totally vindicates the President. Thank you!”

The president had also unleashed a series of tweets attacking the special counsel early Friday morning. He and his legal team have repeatedly claimed that Cohen is lying, and Trump has given various differing amounts of the cost of the Mueller investigation.

The president began tweeting just after 7:30 a.m. Saturday, hitting President Emmanuel Macron of France for recent protests in Paris over Macron’s planned hike of fuel taxes.