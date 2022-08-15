Donald Trump on Monday claimed his passports were ‘stolen’ in the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago last week, which would mean he could not leave the country.

He called it an ‘assault on a political opponent.’

‘Wow. In the raid by the FBI or Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else. This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never before seen in our country. Third World,’ he wrote on his Truth Social social media account.

He likely has a regular blue tourist passport issued to U.S. citizens, a red passport issued for official government travel and a black ‘diplomatic’ passport. He could have received the black and red passports as president.

Also, U.S. citizens are allowed more than one blue passport book if they are frequent flyers, such as if they need to apply for more than one visa at a time.

But, without a legal passport, Trump would not be able to travel outside of the United States.

It’s unclear what passports were seized, and, if it was done because the former president is considered a flight risk. It’s also unclear if Trump currently has a valid passport in his possession.

Trump’s office did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s inquiry.

