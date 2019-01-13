DAILYMAIL.COM

President Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden in a Fox News interview on Saturday

Trump called Biden a ‘1-percenter’ who was ‘taken off trash heap by Obama’

It was reported Saturday that Biden ‘has told Democratic officials he’s running’

‘If I’m walking, I’m running,’ Biden is reported to have told associates

The former Vice President will likely make a decision soon

Frank Biden predicted to the Palm Beach Post that his brother would run

President Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden as a ‘1-percenter’ who was ‘taken off the trash heap by Obama’ as speculation heats up over whether the former Vice President will run against him in 2020. Trump called in to Fox News host Jeanine Pirro’s show on Saturday night and dismissed Biden’s chances of unseating him in the next election. ‘You know, a lot of people say Biden’s doing okay, but he was always a 1-percenter,’ the President told Pirro.

