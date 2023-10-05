Trump, Citing Immunity, Seeks Dismissal of Federal Election Charges

Former President Donald Trump filed a motion on Thursday seeking the dismissal of federal election conspiracy charges on the grounds he cannot be prosecuted for actions he took while in the White House.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is to go on trial in Washington in March of next year for allegedly conspiring to subvert the results of the November 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden.

The former president’s lawyers, in a 52-page motion to US District Judge Tanya Chutkan, argued the charges should be thrown out.

