FOX NEWS:

President Trump on Tuesday chided Fox News for its town hall event with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a 2020 presidential candidate, as well as its addition of former interim Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile.

“So weird to watch Crazy Bernie on @FoxNews,” Trump tweeted. “Not surprisingly, @BretBaier and the ‘audience’ was so smiley and nice. Very strange, and now we have @donnabrazile?”

Moderator Bret Baier replied a short time later, thanking the president for watching and inviting him on for an interview.

“Thanks for watching Mr. President – we’d love to have you on a town hall soon — or even an interview on @SpecialReport —it’s been awhile. We cover all sides,” Baier tweeted.