Talk radio legend Dr. Michael Savage reacted to Trump’s announcement to reopen the government with disenchantment saying of the decision, “Anyone can see capitulation when it stares them in the face. The people are not that stupid. They remember promises. I feel like I’ve been kicked in the walls.”



Long dubbed the “Godfather of Trumpamania”, Savage was uncompromising on his stance for border security and the pledge to build a wall as he spoke to his nationwide audience, “When Trump said just minutes ago…’We don’t need a medieval wall. We need a smart wall.’ I knew it was all over. I knew that the wall has fallen because those were Pelosi’s very words… ‘no medieval wall, a smart wall’. Feinstein has been calling for a smart wall for over ten years because she knows a smart wall is no wall at all. The only wall that ever works is a real wall like Israel has…Ask the Israelis how well a ‘Smart Wall’ will work in the areas between their country and the border territories. How well do you think it will stop suicide bombers?”



Early on in his 25 year career, Savage developed his core beliefs of ‘borders, language, and culture’, a statement that would become a rallying cry for populist movements worldwide and launch the 2016 Trump campaign. Today, a dejected Savage concluded, “The Deep State is running the country now. Maybe they always have been.”



The talk-radio icon questioned whether Trump’s base had beheld the promises made to them, “He talked about the blue collar people. Have they gotten their jobs back? Is West Virginia booming in new industries? Is Kentucky booming in new industries? Where are those new factories I was waiting for?”



Savage listeners echoed his concerns on Twitter marked with an almost communal defeat:



“I am so sorry Michael, Uncle Savage. It is a sad day. I see tweets of hope, but these listeners do not see what you see. And what I see. The dems will never give us a wall. Trump caved. Our hope is lost. Borders, Language, which is English, and our American Culture is gone.”



“Aside from being ludicrous and inadequate, a “smart wall” is highly vulnerable to an EMP attack which would make it useless whereas an actual wall would work regardless.”

In his monumental broadcast Savage made a startling prediction for the nation’s future invoking the first words of the U.S. Constitution, “All that We The People have left is the truth, until the truth becomes a lie… then we will have nothing.