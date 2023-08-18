Trump Cancels ‘Major News Conference’ on Latest Indictment Citing Legal Advice

Former President Donald Trump will no longer hold a media conference next week to address his fourth indictment, citing the advice of legal counsel as he prepares to face trial in two other separate matters. As Breitbart News reported, Trump first went public with the promised media event earlier this week, predicting a “complete EXONERATION” following the presentation of what Trump described as a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia.”

Now the press event has been canceled per a request from his lawyers. “Rather than releasing the Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election on Monday, my lawyers would prefer putting this, I believe, Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence of Election Fraud & Irregularities in formal Legal Filings as we fight to dismiss this disgraceful Indictment,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social media site Thursday in announcing the cancellation.

READ MORE