Donald Trump on Tuesday abruptly gave up his plan to deliver a press conference on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, leaving President Joe Biden to address a divided nation.

Trump’s decision to ditch his planned press conference in Florida means Americans will be spared a split-screen moment on Thursday.

If it had gone ahead, Biden would have marked what he calls “one of the darkest days” in U.S. history, while Trump, just a few hours later, was expected to comment on the day as while while also referencing his claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

No question, though, that Trump will be looming over Biden.

In a statement announcing the demise of his press conference, Trump again referenced his fraud contention, calling it “the Crime of the Century.”

“In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the January 6th Unselect Committee of Democrats, two failed Republicans, and the Fake News Media, I am canceling the January 6th Press Conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, and instead will discuss many of those important topics at my rally on Saturday, January 15th, in Arizona — It will be a big crowd!

