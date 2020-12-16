President Donald Trump’s campaign sent a fundraising email to supporters on Tuesday evening asking if he should run for president again in 2024, CNN reported on Wednesday.

The email states, “Let’s make something clear: the Radical Left STOLE this Election from President Trump,” before stating that Trump has “always been able to count on the American People for advice, which is why he asked us to reach out with ONE very important question,” linking to a poll asking if he should run in 2024 and then encouraging supporters to contribute to what it described as the “Senate Runoff Election.”

The email also assures its recipients, according to Mediaite, that Trump will “NEVER stop fighting for YOU and YOUR family,” adding, “He will do whatever it takes to ensure America is put First.”

