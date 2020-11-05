CNBC:

President Donald Trump’s campaign said Wednesday that it had filed suits to halt the counting of ballots in Michigan and Pennsylvania, as the campaign demanded increased access to observe the tallying process at numerous locations in those battleground states.

The Trump campaign also said that its lawsuit demands that the campaign be allowed to “review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access.”

Joe Biden was projected as the winner in Michigan and needs just 17 more Electoral College votes to secure the White House, NBC News has projected.

Later Wednesday, the Trump campaign said it had filed suit in Georgia seeking to require all counties there to separate ballots that arrive after the voting deadline from other, “legally cast ballots.”

The suits come as the Republican incumbent president faces an ultra-tight race against the Democratic Biden in other remaining battleground states, including Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and North Carolina.



The states have a combined 36 Electoral College votes at stake, more than double the 17 electoral votes that Democratic nominee Joe Biden needed as of Wednesday evening to clinch victory in the White House race.

The lawsuit came before NBC News projected Biden, a former vice president, as the winner of Michigan’s presidential vote.

In Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign said that it is moving to intervene in an existing Supreme Court case related to that state’s extension of its mail-in ballot receipt deadline.

Separately in the Keystone State, the campaign is filing two legal actions: one aimed at stopping what the campaign called the “hiding” by Democratic officials of “ballot counting and processing from our Republican poll observers” and another that seeks to undo an order extending the deadline for absentee and mail-in voters to provide missing proof of identification.

As the actions were announced, Trump’s inner circle tried to prematurely and falsely claim victory for the president in Pennsylvania even as the count remained incomplete there.

The campaign said the suit was spurred by a Republican poll observer who reportedly witnessed 53 late-arriving absentee ballots “illegally added to a stack of on-time absentee ballots in Chatham County.”

As in Pennsylvania, Trump’s lead against Biden is narrowing in a count of ballots in Georgia, where an updated tally on Wednesday night showed the president ahead of the challenger by less than 50,000 votes, a margin of about 1 percent of all ballots counted.

Georgia has 16 Electoral College votes at stake.

Trump is also behind Biden in Nevada and Arizona. If Biden wins both those states, he would have 270 Electoral College voters, enough to secure a national win.

In Pennsylvania, where 20 Electoral College votes are at stake, Trump was leading, with 3,099,477 votes, or 52.3%, compared with 2,745,468 votes, or 46.4%, for Biden. A total of 83% of the expected votes had been tallied in Pennsylvania, which does not expect to have a final result for days.

Read more at CNBC